TAT and Partners to Host Songkran Festivities Across Thailand

March 30, 2023 TN
Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province

Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province. Photo: JJ Harrison.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners will host a series of events in cities across Thailand to celebrate this year’s Songkran festival.

According to TAT, the “Water Festival 2023” will be organized in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Phuket between April 13 and 16, 2023. The goal of the event is to promote traditional culture and improve the community while also aiming to have Thailand’s Songkran festival inducted into UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

Phuket expects 10% more tourists during Songkran

In Bangkok, the event will take place at locations along the Chao Phraya river. One of the highlights of the event in Bangkok will be the procession of Buddha images along the river, as well as entertainment activities and ancient markets.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

