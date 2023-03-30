Police Raid 17 Locations, Seize Bt1 Billion Assets in Online Gambling Crackdown

March 30, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) – Police from Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided 17 locations linked to an online gambling network and seized more than one billion baht worth of assets for further investigation.

Activist accuses senior police of controlling gambling websites

Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief led the operation to suppress the online gambling network, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watmakhonbancha, CCIB head.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province

TAT and Partners to Host Songkran Festivities Across Thailand

March 30, 2023 TN
Plook Ganja App

FDA Warns of Smuggled Cannabis Cookies After Children Hospitalized

March 29, 2023 TN
Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Thai Government Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Tour Guides

March 29, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Karon Beach in Phuket

Freedom Beach in Phuket Returned for Public Use

March 30, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police Raid 17 Locations, Seize Bt1 Billion Assets in Online Gambling Crackdown

March 30, 2023 TN
Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province

TAT and Partners to Host Songkran Festivities Across Thailand

March 30, 2023 TN
Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Intoxicated man arrested after stealing ambulance in Bangkok and crashing

March 30, 2023 TN
Police officers riding a motorcycle

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

March 30, 2023 TN