Police Raid 17 Locations, Seize Bt1 Billion Assets in Online Gambling Crackdown









BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) – Police from Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided 17 locations linked to an online gambling network and seized more than one billion baht worth of assets for further investigation.

Activist accuses senior police of controlling gambling websites

Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief led the operation to suppress the online gambling network, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watmakhonbancha, CCIB head.

