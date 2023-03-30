Freedom Beach in Phuket Returned for Public Use









Freedom Beach in Karon is now cleared of beach beds and umbrellas and structures after a full crackdown.

“We have inspected the beach twice before. The first time we found a restaurant on the beach which has already been demolished. The second time we found beach beds and umbrellas. Beach vendors have removed those items from the beach but they were back again after a week. Today we did not find any structures or beach beds and umbrellas,” Mr. Wattanapong explained.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

