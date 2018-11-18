Task force cracks down on gang collecting beach entrance fees





A joint force from the Forest Protecting Operation Centre (FPOC) and the police Immigration Division this week raided a gang that had allegedly been collecting fees from foreign tourists at Phuket’s famed Freedom beach.

The gang had set up at least three temporary checkpoints around the beach area and was allegedly collecting entrance fees from the tourists at Bt200 per person.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

