Ranger base in Pattani harassed

By TN / November 18, 2018

PATTANI: Gunfire hit an operation base of Ranger Company 4316 at Ban Bango Sako in tambon Kholo Tanyong of Nong Chik district on Saturday night. No casualties were reported, police said.

Rangers on guard duty said that at about 7.15pm a number of unidentified men on a pick-up truck and a motorcycle launched an M79 round and fired about 10 rifle shots from a bridge on Highway 418 overlooking the base.

