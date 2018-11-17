PM Attends APEC Meeting in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, Nov 17 (TNA) — Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha arrived Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, early Saturday to attend a two-day 26th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting.
Accompanied by his wife and high-ranking government officers, Gen Prayut is expected to push five major issues, derived from last year APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) meeting at this meeting which begins today.
Full story: tnamcot.com
