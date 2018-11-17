Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok
Aussie, Thai wife sentenced to death in drug case

By TN / November 17, 2018

The lawyer for an Australian man and his Thai wife sentenced to death in a drug smuggling case says he intends to appeal their conviction.

Luke Cook, 34, of Perth, and Kanyarat Wechapitak, 40, were convicted this week in a Bangkok court in connection with a 2015 plot to smuggle about $300 million worth of crystal methamphetamine into Thailand and then on to Australia.

