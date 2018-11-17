Hot Air Balloon With Fireworks Explode Above Crowd at Festival in Myanmar





At least nine people have been injured in Myanmar at an annual festival when a balloon laden with fireworks exploded over a crowd of spectators, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

In footage uploaded on Youtube, you can see how the fireworks do not fly into the sky, but fly instead towards the crowd. Shocked people start screaming.

The balloon was carrying around 40 pounds of explosives, according to reports.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



