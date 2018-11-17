Elephant recaptured after killing handler in Mahasarakham





An elephant that fled after it kicked its handler to death in Mahasarakham on Friday night has been recaptured after being shot with a tranquiliser dart by a veterinarian.

The elephant, known as Samson, was among five pachyderms hired by the abbot of Wat Pa Wang Nam Yen to participate in a krathin merit making procession scheduled for Saturday.

