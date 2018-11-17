British Passport
Phuket

Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

By TN / November 17, 2018

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed there is no need for foreigners to carry their passports at all times, despite the ongoing ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ crackdown on illegal foreigners netting 300 foreigners in Phuket last month alone.

The news also follows the Russian Embassy last week strongly advising Russian nationals to carry their passports on their persons at all times while in Thailand.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close