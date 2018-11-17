Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’





PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed there is no need for foreigners to carry their passports at all times, despite the ongoing ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ crackdown on illegal foreigners netting 300 foreigners in Phuket last month alone.

The news also follows the Russian Embassy last week strongly advising Russian nationals to carry their passports on their persons at all times while in Thailand.

By Tavee Adam

The Phuket News

