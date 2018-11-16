Surin Elephant Round-up 2009
Surin Elephant Round-Up 2018 Getting Underway

By TN / November 16, 2018

SURIN, Nov 15 (TNA) – Thailand’s largest elephant festival has opened its door for tourists to celebrate relationship between the pachyderms and humans in Surin province, northeastern Thailand.

Surin Elephant Round-Up, which was first organized in the 1960’s, returns this year with new shows and attractions by new faces among organizers including the Chamber of Commerce and Women and Children Development Association of Surin.

