Pupils hurt in Phatthalung truck-bus crash

By TN / November 16, 2018

PHATTHALUNG: A six-wheeler crashed into a school bus stopped in heavy rain, injuring nine pupils and five adults, on the Phetkasem Highway in Muang district on Friday morning.

The accident happened about 7.10am. The bus, a modified truck with row seats, had stopped on the side of the road to pick up passengers at Moo 3 village of tambon Tha Khae, local police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

