Bangkok hit by freak rains





Traffic snarls hit several Bangkok roads after the capital was hit by freak rains at noon on Saturday.

Heavy rains were reported in several parts of the city, including Huay Kwang, Sutthisarn, and Ratchadapisek.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

