Thai traffic police tuk tuk
Chiang Mai

Austrian pensioner arrested for child porn in Chiang Mai

By TN / November 17, 2018

The Thai immigration bureau have announced the arrest of a 66 year old Austrian national for downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

The Thailand Internet Crime Against Children (TICAC) division were informed in September that someone was using the Dark Web to access child porn.

Thai Visa / Immigration Bureau

