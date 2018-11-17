Chiangmai Thaphae Gate
No Jail Time for Tourists Who Vandalized Chiang Mai Wall

By TN / November 17, 2018

CHIANG MAI — Chiang Mai police on Saturday said the two tourists who vandalized a historic wall avoided jail time and will likely fly home after paying 100,000 baht fines.

Col. Teerasak Sriprasert of Chiang Mai City police today said Briton L. F. and Canadian B. S. were initially sentenced to two years in prison and 200,000 baht fines for tagging a wall at the city’s historic Tha Phae Gate. Their sentences were halved as they confessed.

