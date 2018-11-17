No Jail Time for Tourists Who Vandalized Chiang Mai Wall





CHIANG MAI — Chiang Mai police on Saturday said the two tourists who vandalized a historic wall avoided jail time and will likely fly home after paying 100,000 baht fines.

Col. Teerasak Sriprasert of Chiang Mai City police today said Briton L. F. and Canadian B. S. were initially sentenced to two years in prison and 200,000 baht fines for tagging a wall at the city’s historic Tha Phae Gate. Their sentences were halved as they confessed.

Full story: link text

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



