BANGKOK, Nov18 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he accepted Pfizer’s decision not to transfer the formula of its COVID-19 drug Paxlovid to Thailand.

He said that Thailand could do nothing with the issue and the company had its own criteria for sharing its drug manufacturing patents.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

