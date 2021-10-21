October 21, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 pill may revive old, bitter debate

TN October 21, 2021 1 min read
COVID-19 pills inside a transparent canister

COVID-19 pills inside a transparent canister. Photo: Bicanski / PIXNIO. CC0.



Common sense, whether it’s humanitarian or economic, dictates that if the world has found a drug that can make the coronavirus a lot less scary, the treatment should be made available to everyone as soon, as cheap and as equitable as possible. Good news is that the world is probably on the verge of finding such a drug, but that common sense could be severely tested.

Molnupiravir, which was announced just recently but has become a household name right now, is being advertised as a possible new pill that can turn COVID-19 into some kind of nuisance, one that disturbs or annoys people who have it rather than frightens them to death. One major American news outlet has called it a “game changer”, one that could end the worldwide lockdown really soon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Tulsathit Taptim
Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam
1 min read

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

October 21, 2021 TN
PTT gas station and resting area
1 min read

Diesel price to be maintained at 30 baht per liter

October 21, 2021 TN
Buddhist monks in Thailand
1 min read

Buddhists nationwide make alms at end of Rains Retreat

October 21, 2021 TN

You may have missed

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam
1 min read

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

October 21, 2021 TN
PTT gas station and resting area
1 min read

Diesel price to be maintained at 30 baht per liter

October 21, 2021 TN
COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac
1 min read

Lampang woman dies after getting Sinovac vaccine shot

October 21, 2021 TN
COVID-19 pills inside a transparent canister
1 min read

COVID-19 pill may revive old, bitter debate

October 21, 2021 TN