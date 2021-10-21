Buddhists nationwide make alms at end of Rains Retreat









BANGKOK (NNT) – Today marks the end of Buddhist Lent, and people of the Buddhist faith were giving alms and visiting temples in observance of Ok Phansa Day. However, activities were subdued compared to past years because of the COVID-19 situation and floods that were affecting many areas.

In Uthai Thani province, Buddhists and tourists gave alms at a pier on the Sakae Krang River, opposite Uposottharam Temple. The temple is an important tourism attraction for the province, and monks from the temple have a tradition of setting off on boats to receive alms. People can visit the pier to give alms at 7 am every morning, after which they may choose to stroll inside the nearby riverside market where pesticide residue-free vegetables and fish caught from the Sakae Krang River are on offer.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





