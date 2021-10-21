October 21, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Buddhists nationwide make alms at end of Rains Retreat

TN October 21, 2021 1 min read
Buddhist monks in Thailand

Buddhist monks collecting alms. Photo: Sry85.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Today marks the end of Buddhist Lent, and people of the Buddhist faith were giving alms and visiting temples in observance of Ok Phansa Day. However, activities were subdued compared to past years because of the COVID-19 situation and floods that were affecting many areas.

In Uthai Thani province, Buddhists and tourists gave alms at a pier on the Sakae Krang River, opposite Uposottharam Temple. The temple is an important tourism attraction for the province, and monks from the temple have a tradition of setting off on boats to receive alms. People can visit the pier to give alms at 7 am every morning, after which they may choose to stroll inside the nearby riverside market where pesticide residue-free vegetables and fish caught from the Sakae Krang River are on offer.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam
1 min read

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

October 21, 2021 TN
PTT gas station and resting area
1 min read

Diesel price to be maintained at 30 baht per liter

October 21, 2021 TN
COVID-19 pills inside a transparent canister
1 min read

COVID-19 pill may revive old, bitter debate

October 21, 2021 TN

You may have missed

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam
1 min read

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

October 21, 2021 TN
PTT gas station and resting area
1 min read

Diesel price to be maintained at 30 baht per liter

October 21, 2021 TN
COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac
1 min read

Lampang woman dies after getting Sinovac vaccine shot

October 21, 2021 TN
COVID-19 pills inside a transparent canister
1 min read

COVID-19 pill may revive old, bitter debate

October 21, 2021 TN