October 21, 2021

At least 3 killed, 30+ injured after massive gas explosion erupts in northern China

China's Sanduo First Road after Explosion

China's Sanduo First Road after Explosion. Photo: 玄史生.



A powerful gas explosion tore through a street in the Chinese city of Shenyang, reducing nearby buildings to rubble and injuring dozens. At least 3 people were killed in the blast.

The massive blast erupted around 8:30am local time on Thursday, state media reported, noting that it’s not clear what triggered the explosion so far. More than 30 people were wounded, and have all been taken to the hospital.

Footage on social media shows the moment of the explosion, which sent enormous plumes of dust into the sky, while other visuals show the aftermath of the blast.

