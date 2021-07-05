Samut Prakan chemical factory explosion inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured







One rescuer was killed and more than 60 people injured in an overnight explosion and inferno at a chemical factory that continued to send black smoke into the sky over Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan late into Monday afternoon.

Helicopters, some from the army, were called in to help firefighters spray flame retardant foam over the burining Ming Dih Chemical Co factory complex.

Full story: Bangkok Post

