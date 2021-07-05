Suvarnabhumi Airport remains open, despite clouds of black smoke over parts of it
Bangkok’s main international airport, Suvarnabhumi, remains open as normal with planes landing and taking off as usual, said Deputy Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittiya Kontong today (Monday).
A huge plume of black smoke, billowing from a burning chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, can be clearly seen in the skies over parts of the airport.
By Thai PBS World