  • July 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Suvarnabhumi Airport remains…

Suvarnabhumi Airport remains open, despite clouds of black smoke over parts of it

Suvarnabhumi Airport remains open, despite clouds of black smoke over parts of it

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nutjaru. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Bangkok’s main international airport, Suvarnabhumi, remains open as normal with planes landing and taking off as usual, said Deputy Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittiya Kontong today (Monday).

A huge plume of black smoke, billowing from a burning chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, can be clearly seen in the skies over parts of the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Samut Prakan chemical factory explosion inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured
News

Samut Prakan chemical factory explosion inferno kills...

July 5, 2021
Fire breaks out at Kathu Central Festival Mall restaurant
Phuket

Fire breaks out at Kathu Central Festival...

June 24, 2021
Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai in Samut Prakan
Bangkok

Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian,...

June 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.