  July 5, 2021
Death Toll in Philippine Military Plane Crash Up to 50, Reports Say

U.S. C-130 Hercules aircraft at Yokota base.



MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The death toll in a Philippine military plane crash that occurred on Sunday has gone up to 50, while 49 servicemen were injured, ABS CBN reports citing a spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said on Monday that authorities had found the bodies of the remaining 5 missing troops, bringing the total death toll in the plane crash to 50, including 47 dead soldiers and three civilians on the ground who also died.

Another 49 soldiers were wounded, and four civilians on the ground were injured, as well, Arevalo specified.

