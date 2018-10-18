Bangkok road at night
Bangkok

18-wheeler smashes into 12 vehicles on elevated road

By TN / October 31, 2018

Three people were injured and four vehicles burned out when a tractor-trailer smashed into 12 vehicles on the elevated bypass above Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bang Kapi district late on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 10.20pm on the downslope of the outbound section of the elevated road, heading towards Lam Salee intersection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close