Traffic lanes closed on Ramkhamhaeng Rd to facilitate Orange Line construction

More traffic lanes on the Ramkhamhaeng road will be closed to facilitate the construction of the third underground section of the Orange Line connecting Hua Mark with Khlong Ban Ma.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRT) said on Wednesday (April 18) that as the contractor, Italian-Thai Development, will begin to construct the underground section of the Orange Line and subway station connecting Hua Mark with Khlong Ban Ma, it is therefore necessary to close traffic lanes on Ramkhamhaeng road to facilitate the construction.

By Thai PBS