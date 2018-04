A man posted a goodbye message on his Facebook wall and jumped to his death from the top floor of a 14-storey condominium building in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday night.

The Pak Kret Police Station was alerted at 10.30pm that Khamman Sattabutr, 29, had fallen from the T4 Building of Muang Thong Thani Condominium on Chaeng Wattana Road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation