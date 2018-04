An American tourist who allegedly grabbed a hotel staffer and threw him to the ground at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested.

R. P., 49, was arrested and taken to Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday following the alleged attack on Surasak Areephan, 48, a staff member of a Bangkok hotel on April 15.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST