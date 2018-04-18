Southwest plane engine explodes, killing 1, forcing emergency landing

PHILADELPHIA — A passenger died Tuesday after a Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport when its engine exploded on a flight from New York to Dallas, authorities said.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Review Board, confirmed the fatality but declined to give details.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel also declined to offer details on that person’s injuries, saying only that the person had been hospitalized in critical condition after landing. Thiel said seven other people aboard were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Full story: courier-tribune.com

By Chris Palmer, Michael Boren, Julie Shaw and Mari A. Schaefer The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

The Courier-Tribune