October 21, 2021

Student falls to death from Samut Prakan BTS station

Bangkok BTS Electric Train Speed Light Color

Bangkok BTS Electric Train Speed Light Color. Photo: Max Pixel.CC0.



SAMUT PRAKAN: A vocational student fell to his death from Pu Chao skytrain station to the footpath below, on Sukhumvit road in Muang district on Sunday evening.

His death was reported to Sam Rong Nua police about 7pm, Pol Lt Pongsakorn Inkong said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

