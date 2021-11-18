November 18, 2021

Demerit point system for Thailand’s public transport drivers from December 1

Chinese bus in Bangkok

Starting December 1st, Thailand’s Land Transport Department will begin using a demerit point system for public transport drivers of buses, taxis, tuk-tuks, and motorcycle taxis, with the ability to suspend or withdraw their licenses if enough points are deducted.

Common to many other countries, Land Transport Department Director-General Chirut Visarnchit explained today (Thursday) that the point system is intended to instill a sense of responsibility for the safety of passengers using public transport and to encourage drivers to comply with traffic laws.

By Thai PBS World

