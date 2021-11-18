Demerit point system for Thailand’s public transport drivers from December 1
Starting December 1st, Thailand’s Land Transport Department will begin using a demerit point system for public transport drivers of buses, taxis, tuk-tuks, and motorcycle taxis, with the ability to suspend or withdraw their licenses if enough points are deducted.
Common to many other countries, Land Transport Department Director-General Chirut Visarnchit explained today (Thursday) that the point system is intended to instill a sense of responsibility for the safety of passengers using public transport and to encourage drivers to comply with traffic laws.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!