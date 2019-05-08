Khon Kaen bus driver fined for quarrel with girlfriend while working





KHON KAEN: A bus driver has been fined 10,000 baht for leaving his seat to have a few words with his argumentative girlfriend, much to the consternation of his passengers.

The Land Transport Office in Khon Kaen on Wednesday slapped the 10,000 baht fine on Anuchit Namsri.

