Mercidez Benz bus with O404 chassis

Mercidez Benz bus with O404 chassis at Nakhon Ratchasima bus teminal. Photo: VachalenXEON / DeviantArt.

Isan

Khon Kaen bus driver fined for quarrel with girlfriend while working

By TN / May 8, 2019

KHON KAEN: A bus driver has been fined 10,000 baht for leaving his seat to have a few words with his argumentative girlfriend, much to the consternation of his passengers.

The Land Transport Office in Khon Kaen on Wednesday slapped the 10,000 baht fine on Anuchit Namsri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI
BANGKOK POST

