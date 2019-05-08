Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui International Airport, owned by Bangkok Airways. Photo: Binderdonedat.

South

Samui airport chief shoots himself dead

By TN / May 8, 2019

The chief technician of the Samui International Airport shot himself to death in his house on the island early on Wednesday, police said.

The Borphud police on Koh Samui responded to the shooting at 5:45am in Moo 4 village in Tambon Borphut.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close