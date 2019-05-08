Samui airport chief shoots himself dead





The chief technician of the Samui International Airport shot himself to death in his house on the island early on Wednesday, police said.

The Borphud police on Koh Samui responded to the shooting at 5:45am in Moo 4 village in Tambon Borphut.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

