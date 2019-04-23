Massive blaze at Koh Samui incinerator





An incinerator caught fire on Koh Samui, off the coast of Surat Thani, on Monday night.

Seven fire units along with five water trucks arrived at the scene, and firefighters took about four hours to get the blaze under control.

Full story: Link Name

By The Thaiger / The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



