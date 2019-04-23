Mountains of trash in Koh Tao

Massive blaze at Koh Samui incinerator

By TN / April 23, 2019

An incinerator caught fire on Koh Samui, off the coast of Surat Thani, on Monday night.

Seven fire units along with five water trucks arrived at the scene, and firefighters took about four hours to get the blaze under control.

Full story: Link Name

By The Thaiger / The Nation

