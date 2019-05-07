Thai workers having a lunch break on a construction site

Phuket

Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong

By TN / May 7, 2019

PHUKET: A Myanmar worker was stabbed to death at a migrant worker’s camp in Chalong on Sunday evening (May 5) following an argument about kratom being used at work.

Phuket Provincial Rescue Centre workers arrived at the scene on Soi Klumyang in Moo 6, Chalong, at approximately 10:45pm where they found Then Zawoo, 43, severely injured from a stab wound to the left side of his body, as well as his wife, 33-year-old Khin Cho Set, with a stab wound to the right side of her body.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

