Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong





PHUKET: A Myanmar worker was stabbed to death at a migrant worker’s camp in Chalong on Sunday evening (May 5) following an argument about kratom being used at work.

Phuket Provincial Rescue Centre workers arrived at the scene on Soi Klumyang in Moo 6, Chalong, at approximately 10:45pm where they found Then Zawoo, 43, severely injured from a stab wound to the left side of his body, as well as his wife, 33-year-old Khin Cho Set, with a stab wound to the right side of her body.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



