Drunk, drugged Thai man shot twice by police officer after attacking him with a knife at checkpoint





Pattaya – A 30-year-old Thai man attacked a local police officer with a small knife after trying to run through a checkpoint on his motorbike this morning on Soi Bongkot 3, off of 3rd Road today, May 7th, 2019 at 1030 AM. The police officer shot the man twice in the leg to bring him down in self-defense.

The suspect, Mr. Somchai Bunsri, 30 years old, also tested positive for methamphetamine and was several times over the legal limit for drinking alcohol as well.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



