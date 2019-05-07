Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.

Pattaya

Drunk, drugged Thai man shot twice by police officer after attacking him with a knife at checkpoint

By TN / May 7, 2019

Pattaya – A 30-year-old Thai man attacked a local police officer with a small knife after trying to run through a checkpoint on his motorbike this morning on Soi Bongkot 3, off of 3rd Road today, May 7th, 2019 at 1030 AM. The police officer shot the man twice in the leg to bring him down in self-defense.

The suspect, Mr. Somchai Bunsri, 30 years old, also tested positive for methamphetamine and was several times over the legal limit for drinking alcohol as well.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

