Netizens Condemn ‘Honour-killing’ as Young Couple Set Ablaze in Indian Village





The father of the woman has been also arrested, days after her uncles were arrested for allegedly burning the young couple when they visited them recently.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Last week’s incident of a young village couple in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly being set ablaze by the woman’s livid relatives over their inter-caste love marriage, has left a lot of netizens disgusted, evoking sharp reactions. Police have termed it an “honour-killing”.

The 19-year-old woman, who sustained burns over 70 percent of her body and died on Sunday night, was pregnant. Her husband suffered 50 percent burns and is being treated at the hospital. The incident took place in Nighoj village, around 55 km from Ahmednagar, on 1 May, Police Officer Vijay Kumar Botre told Sputnik.

