PHUKET: A Russian tourist exhausted after she was pulled away from the beach by a dangerous rip current was rescued and brought safely back to shore at Nai Harn beach yesterday (June 28).

The rescue, by lifeguards with the aid of a local surfer, came as the southwest monsoon weather continues to create strong waves and dangerous “flash rips” along the major tourist beaches on Phuket’s west coast.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News