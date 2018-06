CHIANG RAI — “If you receive this, please respond quickly,” the note read. “Tell us where you are on the map, everyone here will do their best to rescue you.”

Boxes containing food, drinking water and notes were dropped into the Luang Nang Non cave Friday as hopes fade and exhaustion mounts in the effort to rescue the dozen young football players and their coach who’ve been missing six days.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English