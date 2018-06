CHAI NAT: A man killed his elder brother with a spade as they argued after eating a meal of cooked lizard entrails and drinking in Sankhaburi district early on Thursday.

Police called to the scene found the body of Sukhon Nilthab, 50, lying face down with multiple bloody wounds on his head near his house in Moo 11 village of tambon Dong Khon about 4am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHUDATE SEEHAWONG

BANGKOK POST