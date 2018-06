CHAI NAT: A man who had lost his savings on the stock market was found dead with a severe shotgun wound to his chest at his home in Sankhaburi district on Monday.

Police were informed about 9am that the body of Thaweesak Thienngam, 37, was lying face up behind his home in Moo 14 village of tambon Phraek Siracha. There were about 10 pellet holes in his chest.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHUDATE SEEHAWONG

BANGKOK POST