Underwater robot and drones join the search of missing youth football team today

As rescue teams which included special team from Sweden began the search of 13 members of a youth football team went missing in the over 10-kilometre long cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai since last Saturday, the Royal Thai Air Force today flew a C130 plane from Don Mueang military airport to the scene with a 13-member crew along with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) or robot and two drones to help in the search underwater and in the air.

The robot was invented by the King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS