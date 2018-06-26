Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Home > North > Underwater robot and drones join the search of missing youth football team today

Underwater robot and drones join the search of missing youth football team today

Chiang Rai
TN North 0

As rescue teams which included special team from Sweden began the search of 13 members of a youth football team went missing in the over 10-kilometre long cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai since last Saturday, the Royal Thai Air Force today flew a C130 plane from Don Mueang military airport to the scene with a 13-member crew along with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) or robot and two drones to help in the search underwater and in the air.

The robot was invented by the King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Flooded streets in Thailand

Floods reached low-lying areas of Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi

Nakhon Sawan town

Four arrested, half a million speed pills seized

Assorted pills

450,000 Methamphetamine pills seized in Chiang Rai drug bust

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close