Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) on Tuesday morning reported a new signals problem on the Sukhumvit and Silom routes, causing delays to some trains at the Siam junction station.

The operator stated via its Twitter account at 6.15am that a train broke down between Chong Nonsi and Surasak stations and trains would be delayed for 10 minutes. It advised commuters to spare more time for their trips.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS