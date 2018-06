Pattaya police have arrested three people with illicit drugs in separate incidents in a crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet told reporters on Friday that Chakkrit Thongpluem, 28, was in possession of 10 grams of crystal meth, Jutiporn Thanawathik, 30, had 2,000 meth pills and 1.3 grams of crystal meth, and Warathep Silarom, 34, had 4.2 grams of crystal meth.

Source: The Nation

