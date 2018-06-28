Draining water out of cave the biggest challenge

Draining water out of the Tham Luang cave has become the biggest challenge encountered by search and rescue as well as support officials.

Heavy rains in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nangnon national park on Wednesday night have driven up the water level in the cave rapidly that the existing water pumps cannot cope with. An official involved in draining water admitted that the water situation in the cave on Thursday was the worst ever since search and rescue operation was mounted on Sunday with all the ponds and wells inside the cave overflowing.

