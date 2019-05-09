HM the King Gives Bt2.4 billion to 27 Hospitals

BANGKOK, May 8 (TNA) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn donated 2.4 billion baht to 27 hospitals nationwide for purchases of new medical equipment.
The hospitals on the list include Siriraj Hospital, Priest Hospital, Police General Hospital, Maharaj Nakorn Chiangmai Hospital, Nan Hospital, Sakonnakhon Hospital, Hua Hin Hospital, Yala Hospital and Sungaikolok Hospital.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
