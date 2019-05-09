German Show Apologizes for Mocking Thai Royal Wedding

BANGKOK — A German TV show apologized on Tuesday night for lampooning the wedding ceremony of King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.
In a Facebook post, SAT.1 Frühstücksfernsehen offered an apology while maintaining it did not intend to insult Thai culture. The morning program segment, which aired last week, raised widespread anger on Thai social media. The German Ambassador also said he found it “offensive.”
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastr
Khaosod English
