Freiburg in Germany

View of Freiburg in Germany. Photo: Jörgens Mi.

News

German Show Apologizes for Mocking Thai Royal Wedding

By TN / May 9, 2019

BANGKOK — A German TV show apologized on Tuesday night for lampooning the wedding ceremony of King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

In a Facebook post, SAT.1 Frühstücksfernsehen offered an apology while maintaining it did not intend to insult Thai culture. The morning program segment, which aired last week, raised widespread anger on Thai social media. The German Ambassador also said he found it “offensive.”

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastr
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close