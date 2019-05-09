Traffic congested as 22 tonnes of steel bars spill from truck on to Rama II road





Drivers were caught in a huge traffic jam on Rama II highway on Thursday morning after about 22 tonnes of steel bars fell from a trailer truck in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.

Police said the accident happened at 8am on the outbound Rama II highway at the kilometre marker No 18+551 near the bridge over the railway in Tambon Bang Nam Chued. The steel bars blocked two lanes of the road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



