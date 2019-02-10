Illegal bike race turns deadly in Samut Sakhon





One person was killed and at least 18 others were injured in Muang Samut Sakhon early Sunday when more than 15 motorcycles piled up during an illegal road race.

Police arrived soon after 1.30am to see participants fleeing the location on Rama II Road, some with minor injuries.

By The Nation

