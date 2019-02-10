Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand

Illegal motorcycle street race in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

North

Illegal bike race turns deadly in Samut Sakhon

By TN / February 10, 2019

One person was killed and at least 18 others were injured in Muang Samut Sakhon early Sunday when more than 15 motorcycles piled up during an illegal road race.

Police arrived soon after 1.30am to see participants fleeing the location on Rama II Road, some with minor injuries.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

