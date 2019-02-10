Two nabbed with 6.4m meth pills in North

CHIANG RAI: Police have arrested two men with a total of 6.4 million methamphetamine pills in two separate actions in this northern province, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said in a press briefing on Sunday.
Pol Gen Chalermkiat, a deputy police chief in charge of drug suppression, said that in the first action police intercepted a pick-up truck which ran a Tha Ko checkpoint in Mae Suai district on Feb 7. The driver fled, leaving 4.4 million meth pills in the truck.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHINNAPAT CHAIMOL
BANGKOK POST
