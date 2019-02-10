Over 100 People Die in India After Drinking Spurious Alcohol





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 104 people died in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a result of poisoning with spurious alcohol, IANS news agency reported on Sunday.

More than 50 people died in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, while 18 more died at the Meerut Medical College, the IANS news agency reported. In a separate incident, 32 people died in the city of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to Indian officials, more than 200 people were arrested during a crackdown launched after the mass poisoning.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



