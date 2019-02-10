Activist Srisuwan to move for the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party





Constitution Protection Association Secretary-general Srisuwan Janya vowed today (Sunday) that, tomorrow, he will ask the Election Commission to review the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart party’s controversial nomination of its prime ministerial candidate to the Constitutional Court for a decision on whether the party should be dissolved.

The EC is expected to discuss the TRC party’s issue to determine the legality of its nomination of Princess Ubolratana as its sole prime ministerial candidate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



