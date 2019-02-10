Thai Raksa Chart Party logo

Thai Raksa Chart Party logo. Image: การเมือง กองบรรณาธิการข่าว THE STANDARD.

News

Activist Srisuwan to move for the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party

By TN / February 10, 2019

Constitution Protection Association Secretary-general Srisuwan Janya vowed today (Sunday) that, tomorrow, he will ask the Election Commission to review the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart party’s controversial nomination of its prime ministerial candidate to the Constitutional Court for a decision on whether the party should be dissolved.

The EC is expected to discuss the TRC party’s issue to determine the legality of its nomination of Princess Ubolratana as its sole prime ministerial candidate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close